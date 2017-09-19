Small Earthquake In Illinois, Felt In 3 States

By 31 minutes ago

Credit USGS

  The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a small earthquake in southeastern Illinois was felt across parts of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

The USGS says the preliminary 3.8-magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday about 7 ½ miles (12 kilometers) northeast of the city of Albion. The agency says the quake caused light to moderate shaking and very light damage. The quake’s preliminary depth was a little more than 7 miles (11.5 kilometers).

The Edwards County Sheriff’s office in Albion says there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS says shaking was felt in Terre Haute and near Bloomington in Indiana, Owensboro and Paducah in Kentucky, and Effingham and Carbondale in Illinois.

 

Tags: 
Earthquake

Related Content

Is Western Kentucky Prepared for an Earthquake?

By Kate Lochte & May 19, 2015
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

The recent 7.8 earthquake in Nepal was approximately the same size as the New Madrid earthquakes that struck this region in 1811-1812, according to Emergency Management expert Bill Call. If the same earthquake struck here today, he says, we'd be overwhelmed but the damage and loss of life wouldn't be as severe as it was in Nepal because the building codes are different and the area is less densely packed. He speaks with Kate Lochte on Sounds Good about our region's governmental preparedness for earthquake response.