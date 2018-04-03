Severe Weather Expected Tuesday, Tornado Watch In Effect Until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Paducah is warning of potentially severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon with a possibility for tornadoes and hail.

Meteorologist Pat Spoden said the storm system will move west to east across the region. It will hit southern Illinois around 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and western Kentucky between 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. It will reach the Hopkinsville area between 7:00 and 9:00 p.m.

Spoden said the storms will start as a thin line in the west and break up into different segments when it crosses the Mississippi.

He said because of this, there will be a possibility for more storms to develop ahead of the line.  

“If there are storms that do develop ahead of the line, they’re the threat for bigger hail and stronger tornadoes. The line itself, probably more damaging winds, but an embedded tornado- probably not out of the question for this time of year," said Spoden.

NWS said there is a medium threat level for tornadoes and a high threat level for damaging winds.

Spoden said before the storms arrive winds might reach 45 miles per hour. He said during the storms, winds could reach 70 miles per hour.

 

