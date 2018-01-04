Senate President Pro Tem Talks Transportation Issues

Public pension reforms and the adoption of a two year budget are among the weighty issues before Kentucky lawmakers in Frankfort in 2018. But, the newly sworn-in Senate President Pro Tem says funding for state roads is also a big challenge.

Lebanon Senator Jimmy Higdon steps into the GOP leadership position with 15 years of legislative experience in both the House and the senate.

When it comes to funding transportation, Higdon doesn’t anticipate approval of many new road projects, unless the federal government sends more dollars Kentucky’s way.

“We won’t count on any additional dollars from the federal government, but that’s always a possibility and those dollars might work their way down through the system and allow us to do additional projects,” said Higdon.

The president pro tem steps in to preside over the senate when the president is out of the chair. Higdon got his initial taste of that responsibility on the first day.

He’s replacing David Givens who resigned that position last summer, citing family reasons.

