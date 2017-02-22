Senate Passes Experimental Drug Legislation

Legislation providing for the increased use of experimental drugs for terminally ill patients is heading to the Kentucky House.

The Senate voted unanimously yesterday in favor of the measure sponsored by Morgantown Senator C.B. Embry.

“Maybe one of these experimental treatments that’s passed the first clinical study might be of assistance to them, either as a cure or to extend their life," Embry said. "It gives them a chance.”

Embry says the entire Food and Drug Administration review can take eight years to complete. In addition to a drug clearing the first clinical trial, the patient’s doctor and the pharmaceutical company producing the drug must give their approval before it could be used. The measure now moves to the House.