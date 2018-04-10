Senate Confirms Claria Horn Boom as U.S. District Judge for Eastern & Western Districts of Kentucky

The U.S. Senate confirmed on Tuesday an eastern Kentucky native and Lexington lawyer to serve as a U.S. District Judge for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky.

Claria Horn Boom was confirmed with a vote of 96 to 1.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Boom in a release. He said she is “fair-minded, professional, and understands the particular role of a federal district judge.”

Boom is a partner in the Lexington office of Frost Brown Todd. She has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky.

She is an alum of Transylvania University and Vanderbilt University Law School.