Senate Budget Committee Chair Sees Need for Redefined Government

The Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee holds its first meeting of the 2018 general assembly session Tuesday.

The committee’s major responsibility of considering and adopting a two year budget won’t be in full swing until after Governor Bevin’s budget address next week. But, the two year spending plan is still on the mind of the panel’s chair.

Committee Chair Chris McDaniel would like to see the state’s operational budget viewed in a different light.

“Trying to redefine what government actually does. We simply don’t have enough money to do everything that we’ve traditionally done and so we’re going to have to fundamentally redefine what it is that government does in Kentucky,” noted McDaniel.

McDaniel says his number one priority is to protect public safety funding and, after that, kindergarten through 12th grade education.

© 2018 WEKU