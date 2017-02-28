Sen. Rand Paul Encourages ACA Repeal

By 15 minutes ago

US Captiol
Credit Tupungato, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul will be closely listening tonight when President Donald Trump delivers his first budget speech to Congress.

The address is expected to focus partly on the federal Affordable Care Act, which was championed by former President Barack Obama.

 

While there has been some discussions about keeping portions of the ACA, Senator Paul said he will accept nothing less than a full repeal of the law.

 

“We have a bill on the senate side that is replacement. It is basically the Conservative consensus ideas that have been out there for a long time. So I think we can vote on it the same day. On the house Mark Sanford and the house freedom caucus have endorsed a similar bill,” Paul said.

Paul is encouraging Congress to vote on ACA repeal and replacement legislation on the same day. You can hear President Trump’s address to Congress on WKMS tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. CST.

© 2017 WKU Public Radio

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
Rand Paul
Donald Trump

Related Content

Bevin Calls Affordable Care Act ‘Unmitigated Disaster’ In Kentucky

By 22 hours ago
Jacob Ryan-WFPL/Kentucky Public Radio

Gov. Matt Bevin said Monday despite praise for Kentucky’s embrace of the Affordable Care Act in recent years, the initiative has been an “abject failure” in the state.

After Obamacare: Rural Health Providers Nervous About Affordable Care Act Repeal

By Mary Meehan (OVR) Feb 27, 2017
Courtesy Mountain Comprehensive Care

Rural hospitals and health clinics often cope with some of the sickest and oldest patients, operating on razor-thin margins. Some care providers worry that their job could get even tougher. As part of an occasional series, the Ohio Valley ReSource explores the potential effects of ending the Affordable Care Act. Mary Meehan of the Ohio Valley ReSource reports that repealing Obamacare could leave rural health care in crisis. 

GOP Health Bill Draft Would Cut Medicaid, Emphasize Tax Credits

By Feb 24, 2017

In recent days, several Republican lawmakers have faced crowds of constituents at town hall meetings around the country who are angry that they may be in danger of losing their health coverage.