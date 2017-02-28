Sen. Rand Paul Encourages ACA Repeal

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul will be closely listening tonight when President Donald Trump delivers his first budget speech to Congress.

The address is expected to focus partly on the federal Affordable Care Act, which was championed by former President Barack Obama.

While there has been some discussions about keeping portions of the ACA, Senator Paul said he will accept nothing less than a full repeal of the law.

“We have a bill on the senate side that is replacement. It is basically the Conservative consensus ideas that have been out there for a long time. So I think we can vote on it the same day. On the house Mark Sanford and the house freedom caucus have endorsed a similar bill,” Paul said.

Paul is encouraging Congress to vote on ACA repeal and replacement legislation on the same day. You can hear President Trump’s address to Congress on WKMS tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. CST.

© 2017 WKU Public Radio