Sen. Joe Bowen Won't Seek Re-election

A state Senator from Owensboro who serves as co-chairman of Kentucky’s Public Pension Oversight Board won’t seek another term in office later this year.

Joe Bowen is a Republican who has represented Kentucky’s 8th Senate District since 2011, and who also served for two years in the state House. Bowen said he wanted to announce his retirement now so that candidates interested in the seat can make plans.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports Bowen, 67, said he was proud of a state pension transparency bill he sponsored that was signed into law last year by Governor Bevin.

The measure requires the state’s pension plans to make public how much consultants are paid in fees and commission from the funds, as well as the funds’ annual audits.

The Republican Senator also said he viewed as major accomplishments the creation of a Daviess County Family Court, and the upgrading of the Natcher Parkway to an interstate connector.

Bowen said he's been considering retirement for several years, adding that his doctor has suggested he should step away from the stress of public service.

