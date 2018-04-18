‘Security Matters’ Conference Will Feature New Award Celebrating Women In Tech

  Murray State University’s small-business cyber-security conference will feature a new award this year highlighting women in tech.

Michael Ramage is director of the MSU Center for Telecommunications Systems Management.

 

He said the tech industry is working to be more inclusive. The award to be presented at next week’s ‘Security Matters’ conference highlights the achievements of women working in the male-dominated field.

 

“The next generation that’s coming along can see those great examples of people in the field already- women in the field already- as examples of what they can be. So it will be easier for the next generation to see themselves in the field," Ramage said.

 

Ramage said other awards include the John Williams Entrepreneurship Award and the Dick Anderson Leadership Award among others.

 

He said this years topics include how to deal with ransomware and ‘traditional criminal elements’ in the high-tech world. He said the conference will continue to focus on pressing how important it is for small businesses to invest in cyber-security.

 

Keynote speakers will include an intelligence analyst for the FBI Zachary Smith, Manager of IT Governance, Risk and Compliance at Valvoline Drew Perry and Joshua Jacobs, the president of security firm Sawyers and Jacobs.

 

 

The 2018 Patterns of Distinction Security Matters Conference is in the Curris Center on April 26 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

  

Security Matters
cyber security
Ransomware

