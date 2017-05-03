Schumer Opposes Trump's Army Secretary Pick Tenn. State Sen. Green for LGBT Comments

The U.S. Senate's top Democrat says he'll vote against President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary over the disparaging comments the nominee has made about LGBT people and other groups of Americans.

Chuck Schumer of New York says Republican Tennessee state Senator Mark Green of Clarksville opposes gay marriage and has sponsored legislation that would make it easier for businesses to discriminate against gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

Schumer called in a statement Wednesday for his colleagues to oppose Green's nomination. But Republican control of the Senate makes it unlikely Green's nomination will be defeated.

Trump selected Green last month for the Army's top civilian post. Green is a West Point graduate and former Army physician who has featured his military background in his political campaigns.