Rubblebucket On World Cafe

Rubblebucket's new EP, If U C My Enemies, is especially significant for bandleaders Alex Toth and Kalmia Traver. The two have been a couple since meeting in the music program at the University of Vermont and forming the band, which released its first album as Rubblebucket Orchestra in 2008.

In this session, Toth and Traver talk about the challenging period during which they made this new EP: Traver was fighting ovarian cancer, while Toth got sober in solidarity. Those life-changing experiences also affected their music in a major way. Hear the full session above and check out a video of the EP's title track below.

