Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis Files for Re-election

By 2 hours ago

Credit RYLAND BARTON VIA 89.3 WFPL NEWS LOUISVILLE

  A Kentucky clerk who spent five days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has filed for re-election.

Kim Davis filed for re-election last week, according to documents on the Secretary of State's website. She had announced in November she planned to seek a second term.

Davis caused an international uproar when she stopped issuing marriage licenses in 2015 after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down laws banning same-sex unions. Davis was jailed after she refused to obey a judge ordering her to issue the licenses. The state legislature later changed the law to remove clerks' names from the licenses.

Davis will run as a Republican. Four Democrats have filed for the seat. They include David Ermold, a gay man who was initially denied a marriage license in 2015.

Tags: 
Kim Davis
Rowan County

Related Content

Kim Davis Once Denied Him A Marriage License. Now Kentucky Man Seeks Her Job

By Dec 6, 2017

David Ermold once again stepped inside the Rowan County, Ky., courthouse on Wednesday, except this time he wasn't asking for a marriage license — he was asking for Kim Davis' job. She is the Rowan County clerk who refused Ermold and his partner, among other couples, a marriage license on the basis of her religious beliefs against same-sex marriage.

Judge Says Kentucky Taxpayers Still On The Hook For Kim Davis Case

By Oct 25, 2017
Ryland Barton

  A judge has once again ruled that Kentucky has to pay the legal fees of those who successfully sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015 after she refused to give marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Kentucky Clerk Now Fighting Gay Marriage in Romania

By Oct 13, 2017
Ryland Barton via 89.3 WFPL News Louisville

A Kentucky clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples has taken her crusade to Romania.