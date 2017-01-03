‘Right-to-Work’ Top Priority for Kentucky House GOP

House Speaker Jeff Hoover
Credit Ryland Barton, WFPL

Ending mandatory labor union membership is the top priority of the new Republican majority in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

Republicans have filed a bill that would make the commonwealth a "right-to-work" state. The bill was filed as HB1, the spot traditionally held by the governing majority's top priority. New House Speaker Jeff Hoover is the primary sponsor.

Labor unions have criticized the proposal because they say it will hurt their ability to negotiate for higher wages and better benefits. But Republicans and other supporters say it will help the state recruit new businesses and jobs to the state.

Kentucky is the only southern state that has not passed a "right-to-work" law.

State Republicans have tried for years to pass similar proposals, only to be blocked by Democrats.

Tags: 
Jeff Hoover
Right to Work
2017 Kentucky General Assembly
Kentucky General Assembly
kentucky republican party

