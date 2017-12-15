Republican Representative Marie Rader Resigns from 89th District House Seat

A special election will likely be called for the 89th District House Representative seat, serving Jackson, Laurel and Madison counties in east Kentucky.

According to the House Republican Communications Director Daisy Olivo, Republican Representative Marie Rader submitted her letter of resignation Thursday. When asked why, Olivo said it is “in the best interest of her health.” Rader’s resignation is effective December 31st.

Rader chairs the House Committee on Transportation and is a member of the Natural Resources and Energy Committee. No names have been submitted to fill either roles. Olivo says an appointment will likely be announced in the next week.

The regular session convenes January 2. With the death of Representative Dan Johnson this week, Rader’s resignation means there will be two vacancies in the Republican House caucus.