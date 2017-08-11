Republican Lee Calls for School Vouchers Across Tennessee

Tennessee republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee said he supports spending more public money on private school tuition.

Debate over the introduction of school vouchers has roiled the Tennessee General Assembly for years, with even limited proposals defeated by a bipartisan coalition who fear they would siphon money away from public schools.

Lee spoke in favor of school choice legislation in a Facebook interview with the Beacon Center of Tennessee, a conservative advocacy group that supports school vouchers.

Lee said he wants to put an end to lobbying against school vouchers by taxpayer-funded groups, which have included public school districts and local governments.