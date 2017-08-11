Republican Lee Calls for School Vouchers Across Tennessee

By 2 hours ago

Credit Bill Lee via Facebook

Tennessee republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee said he supports spending more public money on private school tuition.

Debate over the introduction of school vouchers has roiled the Tennessee General Assembly for years, with even limited proposals defeated by a bipartisan coalition who fear they would siphon money away from public schools.

Lee spoke in favor of school choice legislation in a Facebook interview with the Beacon Center of Tennessee, a conservative advocacy group that supports school vouchers.

Lee said he wants to put an end to lobbying against school vouchers by taxpayer-funded groups, which have included public school districts and local governments.

Tags: 
vouchers
school
tennessee
Bill Lee

Related Content

Republican Candidates for Tennessee Governor Take Aim at Each Other

By Aug 7, 2017
Wasin Pummarin, 123rf Stock Photo

Republican candidates for Tennessee governor aren't wasting much time in taking aim at each other. 

Tenn. Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Lee Hires Former State GOP Chairman

By Aug 3, 2017
Bill Lee via Facebook

Businessman Bill Lee has hired former Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Chris Devaney to run his gubernatorial campaign. 

House Speaker Beth Harwell Running For Tennessee Governor

By Jul 17, 2017
capitol.tn.gov

Republican state House Speaker Beth Harwell says she is running for Tennessee governor.