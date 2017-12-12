Rep. Dan Johnson Refuses To Resign, Denies Molestation Allegations

Kentucky Rep. Dan Johnson refused to resign and said an allegation that he sexually assaulted a teenager “has no merit” during a news conference Tuesday morning at his Fern Creek church.

Johnson denied ever committing arson or molesting a then-17-year-old member of his church in 2012. He implied that the story by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting was motivated by funding sources to NPR and that the allegations were about politics.

“This allegation concerning this lady, this young girl, absolutely has no merit,” Johnson said. “These are unfounded accusations, totally.”

About a dozen family members and friends stood behind him at the podium as he spoke to nearly 20 members of the media. Before speaking, he led them in a rendition of “Oh Come, All Ye Faithful.”

Johnson says sex assault allegations outlined in KYCIR story aren't true, says he won't resign his seat in state House pic.twitter.com/ReNRqIumJ9 — Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) December 12, 2017

Johnson blamed the current political climate for the accusations against him, and said he’s not a perfect person. But in his case, he said, “NPR is casting the first stone,” and held up a rock with NPR written on it.

“The Pope’s Long Con” was published Monday by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, which is part of 89.3 WFPL News. WFPL is an NPR member station.

The story included an accusation that Johnson sexually assaulted a teenager in the basement of his Fern Creek church in 2013. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday called for a review into the Louisville Metro Police Department’s handling of the case.

The Bullitt County lawmaker also exaggerated or lied about his resume, including heroics on 9/11 and serving as a White House chaplain, the investigation found. Johnson was previously indicted in the attempted arson of his car and was a suspect in the arson of his church, the report noted.

He noted that KyCIR reporters interviewed family members and church members, and that the story spanned the course of his whole life.

“I don’t think they ever quit investigating from the time I won the election,” Johnson said.

Leadership from the Republican and Democratic parties have called on Johnson to step down. Gov. Matt Bevin didn’t name Johnson specifically, but reiterated what he said last month — that any elected official with a sexual assault or harassment allegation “that has been settled, proven or admitted to be true” should resign.

Johnson said there’s no reason for him to resign, because he didn’t do the things he’s accused of.

Johnson refused multiple requests for an interview from KyCIR in the course of the seven-month investigation. He said he’s “mad as can be” and that Maranda Richmond’s accusation of sexual assault is false.

“She has got to be at a very dark place in her life,” Johnson said.

Richmond spoke with KyCIR about Johnson and agreed to use her name in the story. Richmond shared a Facebook message and notes from her counselor in the months after she said Johnson assaulted her on New Year’s Eve. Richmond also made a complaint to the Louisville Metro Police Department in 2013, well before Johnson was a candidate for political office.

Detectives dropped the case later that year.

Johnson said he’s become a “hero” for people concerned about pensions and medical marijuana, and that the political climate makes it hard for regular people to be in office.

“I think this is an assault on real people,” he said. “There’s no perfect people.”

He said the whole piece by KyCIR was “outrageous.” As he left the podium, a reporter asked if he’s ever raised the dead.

“God has,” he said.

© 2017 89.3 WFPL News Louisville.