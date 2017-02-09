Records Show Kentucky Governor Has Not Paid Property Taxes

Records show that Kentucky's Republican governor is late paying his 2016 property taxes on his Louisville home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office website shows Gov. Matt Bevin owes $11,080 on his Barberry Lane home in Louisville. That includes a 10 percent penalty because it wasn't paid by Jan. 31. The original tax bill was due Dec. 31. It increased by 5 percent in January and 10 percent on Feb. 1.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Chief Financial Officer Teri Geraghty noted the website's records are one day behind.

A governor's office spokeswoman didn't respond to a request for comment.

Democrats criticized Bevin for late tax payments during his campaign. At the time, Bevin noted he had paid in full, even if he paid late.

The news was first reported by WDRB-TV.