Rand Paul: Politics May Have Had 'Some Relevance' in Alleged Assault by Neighbor

U.S. Senator Rand Paul is breaking his silence about this month’s attack outside his Bowling Green home. His neighbor, Rene Boucher, is charged with misdemeanor assault after allegedly tackling Paul from behind while he was mowing his lawn.

Senator Paul told Fox News Tuesday that Boucher made some comments right after the attack to “try to indicate why he was unhappy,” but the Republican lawmaker didn’t elaborate.

"If someone mugs you, is it really justified for any reason? I think the people belabored 'Was it about yard clippings, was it because he hates Donald Trump, does he hate you because you oppose Obamacare?' "You don't really know what's in someone's mind."

Boucher’s attorney has said the attack stemmed from a seemingly trivial dispute over yard maintenance and was not politically motivated. Paul said, before the altercation, he hadn’t spoken with his neighbor in about ten years and denied any ongoing dispute.

Boucher is due in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing. The retired anesthesiologist has pleaded not guilty and remains free on bond.

