Racing Museum Launches Live Video Feeds of Foaling Process

By 51 minutes ago

Credit ANDRIY SOLOVYOV, 123RF STOCK PHOTO

  The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in New York has launched a new video project aimed at attracting new fans to thoroughbred racing and offering enthusiasts a rare look behind the scenes.

Foal Patrol is a collection of live web cameras with real-time streams of in-foal mares during their pregnancies. Five live feeds began Tuesday and can be accessed daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cameras are at three locations in Kentucky — Claiborne Farm, Three Chimneys Farm and Shawnee Farm — and two in New York — Edition Farm and Old Tavern Farm.

Three additional mares are scheduled to be added in March — at Double Diamond Farm in Florida and at Gainesway Farm and Chanteclair Farm in Kentucky.

