Princeton Native Lisabeth T. Hughes Named Kentucky Deputy Chief Justice

A western Kentucky native is the next Kentucky deputy chief justice. Lisabeth T. Hughes replaces former Justice Mary C. Noble, who retired last year.

Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. announced the appointment Friday. The deputy chief justice fills in with the chief justice cannot preside over a case or administrative matter.

“Justice Hughes and I have served on the Supreme Court together for 10 years and I’m pleased she’s taken on the role of deputy chief justice,” Chief Justice Minton said in a news release. “In addition to outstanding legal scholarship, she contributes significant legal and practical experience to our court, drawing upon her years as a practicing lawyer and a judge on both the Circuit Court and the Court of Appeals.”

A native of Princeton, Hughes represents the 4th judicial district, which encompasses Jefferson County.

She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2007 to fill a vacancy by the retirement of the late Justice William E. McAnulty Jr. She was elected in 2008 and re-elected in 2014.

Hughes has served as a judge on state circuit and appeals courts.