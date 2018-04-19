Police Seek Mayfield Man Who Has Been Missing For Two Months

Credit Graves County Sheriff's Department

  The Graves County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Mayfield man who has been missing for two months.

The department said in a release Thursday that 36-year-old David Craig Mangrum’s family on Wednesday reported him as missing since February 7.

 

Deputy Sheriff Jason Harpole said it is crucial to locate Mangrum as soon as possible because he is a diagnosed schizophrenic and is without his medication.
 

Harpole said he doesn’t believe Mangrum is a danger to the public. Harpole said Mangrum went missing last summer, but was later found in Graves County. He is currently reported as missing nationwide.

Harpole said Mangrum went missing with no money or a cell phone on his person.

 

According to a Graves County Jail database, Mangrum has been arrested numerous times on various charges.

 

He is a white male with gray hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, blue jeans and brown boots at 919 Clark Street in Mayfield, around 8:00 a.m.

  

