Police Detail Timeline Involving Joshua Fuson's Death at McCracken Jail

Paducah Chief of Police Brandon Barnhill expressed condolences on Monday in a release regarding the death of an inmate at the McCracken County Regional Jail that has garnered considerable public attention.

According to the release, 33-year-old Joshua Fuson of Paducah was arrested on Sunday, March 25th after his brother called police to report Fuson had overdosed.

“On behalf of the police department, I extend my deepest sympathy to Mr. Fuson’s family,” said Chief of Police Brandon Barnhill. “This is a tragic death, and evidence that drug use continues to tear our families apart.”

Police say Fuson initially agreed to go with Mercy Ambulance personnel but then attempted to flee. He fought with officers and spat at them and ambulance personnel before being handcuffed and transported to the local jail.

He was booked on charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, two counts of third-degree assault, menacing and disorderly conduct.

Police say medical personnel were summoned to the jail “a short time later” after Fuson became unresponsive. He died Tuesday at a local hospital.

Earlier reports suggest Fuson might not have received immediate medical care but was instead tended to by another inmate.

McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray has refused to appear at a Fiscal Court hearing on Monday to answer questions regarding the incident and other concerns including high turnover at the jail and the safety of inmates and staff.

Ray said on Facebook that she should not attend without legal counsel present. “Unfortunately due to the accusations, I have been advised to have counsel present and because the meeting was scheduled on short notice at a time when my attorney could not be present, I have asked that it be rescheduled,” she wrote.

Commissioners expect to hold a vote of ‘no confidence’ with or without Ray.

Robin Newberry of Paducah Police would not address with WKMS News whether proper protocol was followed regarding the handling of an arrest involving a potential overdose. She said police have no knowledge of what transpired at the jail after the booking and would offer no further information until the investigation is complete.

Kentucky State Police are investigating Fuson’s death, and the Paducah Police Department is assisting them, as needed, according to the release.