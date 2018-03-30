Pioneer Plastics to Upgrade Webster County Plant, Create 17 Jobs

A plastic manufacturing plant in Webster County will invest $600,000 for renovations and create 17 full-time jobs.

Governor Matt Bevin’s office said in a release on Thursday that Dixon-based Pioneer Plastics will purchase new equipment and make upgrades to increase production capacity.

Bevin said that he’s pleased to see the company maintain its business in the commonwealth.

“Pioneer Plastics has maintained a presence in Webster County for more than 35 years, and we are pleased to see the company’s footprint in Kentucky continue to grow,” Bevin said. “Pioneer makes products that many of us use on a daily basis, and we are proud the company has a home here in the commonwealth. We are grateful for this continued investment and are excited to see Pioneer Plastics growth continue into the future.”

Webster County Judge-Executive Steve Henry sent his thanks to all that were involved in the project.

“I am thankful for more positive economic growth in Webster County,” Judge-Executive Henry said. “Pioneer Plastics has provided good, stable jobs for many, many years. They have always been a great corporate partner. Webster County needs new jobs, and this investment by Pioneer will help provide several new opportunities. I appreciate the staff at Kyndle, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and our local EDC and IDA for helping to bring this project together.”

The company manufactures products for restaurants, retailers and appliance industries. Some of Pioneer’s major customers include General Electric and Pizza Hut. Pioneer has operated the 100,000 square foot Dixon facility since 1981.