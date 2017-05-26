Paul Introduces Resolution Opposing Saudi Arabia Arms Sale

U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is urging his colleagues to vote against the largest-ever arms sale to Saudi Arabia.

The deal would allow the Saudis to immediately get nearly $110 billion in American weapons and $350 billion in arms over the next decade.

The Bowling Green Republican says he fears the U.S. is fueling an arms race in the Middle East.

"We have a thousand year old war in the Middle East between Sunni and Shiite, and the Saudis are engaged in an aggressive war in Yemen, so I'm not in favor of selling more weapons to Saudi Arabia right now. A lot of civilians have died in that war, and I think it's a mistake,” Paul said.

Paul also points out that Congress passed a law last year to allow family members of those killed on nine-eleven to sue the government of Saudi Arabia for any role it played in the terrorist attacks.

He said he and a bipartisan group of senators will force a vote in the next few weeks disapproving of the arms sale.