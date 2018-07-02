Panel Formed Amid Confederate Statue Debate Releases Report

A panel formed by a Kentucky mayor says public displays honoring the Confederacy are unwelcome and not representative of the city today.

News outlets report the advisory committee Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer created amid debate around controversial statues had received hundreds of comments from residents and released its final report Saturday.

The report didn't address the statue in Louisville of Confederate soldier John Breckenridge Castleman that has been vandalized several times. But it did offer general guidelines and questions for officials to consider when making decisions on public art including removals, installations and evaluations.

The Courier Journal cites a statement that says Fischer is expected to review the report and consider how to proceed, but it didn't provide a timeline. A mayor's office spokesman didn't respond to the newspaper for comment Sunday.