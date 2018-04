Paducah Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Hannan Plaza at Lone Oak Road and Alben Barkley Drive for the next several hours due to a gas leak.

Police said in a release Tuesday morning the gas leak is significantly impacting traffic in the area. The leak is coming from an Atmos Energy line near Fernwood Apartments.

There have been limited evacuations from buildings in the immediate area.

This story will be updated.