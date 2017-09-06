Paducah Innovation Hub to Replace Area Technology Center

A $16.3 million dollar ‘innovation hub’ in Paducah in a design stage will replace the Area Technology Center and offer educational opportunities to all ages.

Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said the hub will absorb all ATC programs and several Paducah Tilghman High School programs. The hub will offer industrial maintenance curriculums for welding, carpentry, auto body and autotech. Shively said it will also include pathways for engineering, information technology, health science and art.



“We see that what really connects the different pathways is the design process that’s taught in art,” Shively said. “Our art programs will move to innovation hub so that we can hybridize our pathway offerings to better customize to the workforce needs of Paducah.”



Night classes will be offered for adult learning and access to a makerspace will be available for purchase. A recent mock-up estimates the building will be around 75,000 square feet.