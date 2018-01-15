Paducah Community Kitchen In Need Of Winter Clothes

Warming shelters around the region are seeing an uptick in activity after a surge of winter weather left several inches of snow.

Pastor Jim Trimble with the Paducah Community Kitchen said the soup kitchen and warming shelter is in need of basic winter clothing items

He said Paducah Community Kitchen serves up to 300 people a day during their soup kitchen hours and have had 40 to 50 people using their warming shelter services, with around 15 to 20 staying the night.

He said some people are in due to a disruption with their utilities. The Paducah Community Kitchen is located on 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Paducah and acts as a soup kitchen during lunch Monday through Friday.

Trimble said the warming center typically operates from 5:30 P.M. until 8:00 A.M., but due to recent winter weather he is opening it up earlier to those who need it.

Other warming centers in the area include the Joe Creason building in Benton, which opens at 4:00 P.M.

Anyone who is in need of a warm place to stay is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement for help.