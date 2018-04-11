Paducah City Commission Passes Amendment for Comprehensive Smoke-Free Policy

By & 1 hour ago

Credit nito500, 123rf Stock Photo

  The Paducah City Commission has amended the city’s smoking ordinance by extending the ban to include all places of employment, both public and private.

The commission voted 4-1 Tuesday night--Commissioner Richard Abraham was the only “no” vote.

Abraham requested that the ordinance eliminate a section relating to non-mandatory enforcement by citizens and also exempt outdoor walking trails, shelters, and golf courses. The amended version of the policy prohibits smoking in certain outdoor spaces.

Mayor Brandi Harless said the decision to move forward with the amended version is based off evidence that shows similar policies impact smoking rates. The definition of smoking in the policy now includes the use of electronic or oral smoking devices.

 

Tags: 
Paducah Smoke-Free Policy

Related Content

Paducah City Commission to Vote on Smoking Ordinance Amendment

By Apr 10, 2018
Matt Markgraf, WKMS news

  

  Paducah City Commissioners will vote Tuesday night on an amendment to the city’s smoking ordinance to suggest how citizens can enforce the policy.  