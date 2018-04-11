Paducah City Commission Passes Amendment for Comprehensive Smoke-Free Policy

The Paducah City Commission has amended the city’s smoking ordinance by extending the ban to include all places of employment, both public and private.

The commission voted 4-1 Tuesday night--Commissioner Richard Abraham was the only “no” vote.

Abraham requested that the ordinance eliminate a section relating to non-mandatory enforcement by citizens and also exempt outdoor walking trails, shelters, and golf courses. The amended version of the policy prohibits smoking in certain outdoor spaces.

Mayor Brandi Harless said the decision to move forward with the amended version is based off evidence that shows similar policies impact smoking rates. The definition of smoking in the policy now includes the use of electronic or oral smoking devices.