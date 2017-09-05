Paducah Business Community Members to Attend DC Fly-In

Members of the Paducah business community head to Washington DC Wednesday for a two-day meeting with the state Congressional delegation and other officials.

Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson says this year's trip has the largest attendance with 47 participants.

Focus areas include cleanup work at the Paducah DOE site, funding for the Kentucky Lock project, the Essential Air Service and other funding for Lake Barkley Airport, and a request for a Center for Excellence designation from the Transportation Department for West Kentucky Community and Technical College for maritime workforce training.