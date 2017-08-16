Owensboro Is One of the Latest Towns Being Asked to Move Confederate Statue

By 2 hours ago

Credit MAPIO.NET via WKYU

An Owensboro man is leading an effort to move a Confederate statue off the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.

Twenty-two-year-old Jesse Bean started a petition on the website Change.org to convince local leaders to act.

Bean says he was inspired to take on the issue following the weekend violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and efforts in Lexington to move a pair of Confederate statues away from that city’s downtown.

Bean says the local statue should be displayed at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History.

“The main argument against removing the statue is that it’s a part of history, and when I think of history, I always think of the museum. And that’s where you can have those conversations with your child, or whoever you want to---bring them there and talk about the history of the confederacy, and why it’s important, and because it is important,” Bean said.

The statue features a Confederate soldier holding a gun and looking toward the sky, with the engraved words, “To our Confederate Heroes, 1861-1865.”

It was unveiled at the Daviess County Courthouse in 1900.

Bean says the city has a longstanding invitation to host a statue honoring Union soldiers next to the Confederate monument. Bean thinks it’s an option worth considering

“I will work with the NAACP to possibly get a fundraiser started to put a monument there, since the offer still stands, and maybe we can work it out that way and find some kind of middle ground,” Bean said.

Bean said he’s received about an equal amount of support and opposition to his efforts so far.

© 2017 WKU Public Radio

Tags: 
Confederate Statue
Confederates
owensboro
Daviess County

Related Content

Mourners Honor Charlottesville Victim; States Debate Confederate Statues

By editor 5 hours ago

The aftermath of the violent protest and counterprotests in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend continue to reverberate across the country — sparking discussions about race and the country's Civil War past.

Mourners gathered in Charlottesville on Wednesday to remember Heather Heyer, who was killed on Saturday when a car rammed into a crowd of people protesting the white nationalist rally. Attendees were asked to wear purple, Heyer's favorite color, in her memory.

‘Paducah Residents’ Petition to Remove Confederate Statue and Rename School

By Aug 15, 2017
via change.org petition post

This story has been updated. See note below.

A group called ‘Paducah Residents’ has started an online petition seeking the removal and replacement of Confederate monuments in the city and the renaming of a school named after the wife of a Confederate general. 

Lexington Takes First Step Toward Removing Two Confederate Statues

By 22 hours ago
Daderot, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain (cropped)// Bedford, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain (cropped)

Lexington’s governing body has taken a first step toward removing two Confederate statues from the lawn of a former courthouse. 

State Lawmaker: Sorry For Saying Confederate Statue Removers 'Should Be Lynched'

By editor May 22, 2017

A Mississippi lawmaker apologized Monday for saying the Louisiana leaders who supported the recent removal of four Confederate monuments "should be LYNCHED!" Karl Oliver, a GOP state representative, had made the comment in a Facebook post this weekend.

Here is the original statement: