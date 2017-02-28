'Optional' REAL ID Bill Advances To Kentucky House

A bill that would centralize Kentucky’s driver’s licensing program and bring the state into compliance with federal ID card rules has received initial approval from a legislative committee.

 

The General Assembly needs to pass the bill in order to meet stricter REAL ID standards passed by Congress more than a decade ago.

 

If lawmakers don’t pass the legislation, starting June 6, Kentuckians will have to bring additional identification — like a passport — in order to access military bases.

 

And starting Jan. 22, 2018, Kentuckians would need additional identification to board domestic flights.

The legislature nearly resolved the issue last year by passing a similar bill, but Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed it in response to groups like the tea party and the ACLU voicing concerns that the legislation would endanger individual liberties and privacy.

 

