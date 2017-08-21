Online Reporting to Help Track Spread of Deer Disease

Wildlife officials in Kentucky say people can go online to report suspected cases of a disease in dead or dying deer.

Gabe Jenkins, big game coordinator for Kentucky's fish and wildlife agency, says officials will use the reports to create maps to show the extent of the disease's spread.

The digital form is available at fw.ky.gov under the "Important Info" tab.

State officials began receiving reports in mid-July of deer stricken with epizootic hemorrhagic disease. The agency says it has received more than 240 reports of dead or dying deer suspected of contracting the disease in 34 counties. Most of the reports have been in eastern Kentucky.

The viral disease is transmitted to deer through the bite of a midge or gnat. The disease does not affect humans or pets.