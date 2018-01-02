Olmsted Locks & Dam Project in Final Phase of Completion, Ahead of Schedule

Credit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, lrl.usace.army.mil

A locks and dam project 30 years in the making on the Ohio River is in the final phase of completion and ahead of schedule. 

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Olmsted Locks and Dam division chief Mike Braden said completion is projected for October 1, 2018 - four years ahead of an earlier assessment.

Braden said the completion of the Olmsted project will have a national impact. “Right there where Olmsted is being constructed is the busiest in terms of commodities in the entire country so we call it the hub of the Inland Waterways Transportation System," Braden said.

“So when Olmsted comes online it will provide a reliable navigation on that stretch of the new river for at least a 50 year horizon going forward," he said.

The new locks and dam is expected to produce a net average of more than $640 million in economic benefits annually. Some 75 million to 100 million tons move through Locks 52 and 53 each year depending on growing seasons prior to construction.

Editor's note: This story has been updated and corrected. We had erroneously written "Illinois way" instead of "Inland Waterways" in the quote.

olmsted locks and dam project

Related Content

Trump To Talk Infrastructure In Ohio Valley, Where Investment Is Badly Needed

By & Jeff Young (OVR) Jun 6, 2017
Ohio Valley ReSource

With a speech planned for Cincinnati’s Ohio River waterfront, President Donald Trump has chosen a fitting venue to talk about infrastructure improvements. The Ohio Valley is home to aging highways, bridges, and dams, poor drinking water systems, and weak internet service for many rural residents.

Ripple Effect: The Big-Ticket Fix For The Ohio’s Aging Dams

By Nov 14, 2016
Nicole Erwin | Ohio Valley ReSource

A recent breakdown at an Ohio River dam served as a wake-up call about the aging infrastructure that keeps river commerce flowing. The Ohio is one of the country’s busiest working rivers and some navigation controls are approaching the century mark. Becca Schimmel of Ohio Valley ReSource went to see these ailing structures and a new multi-billion dollar project in the works.

Waterways Council: Funding Is Trending Up for Area Lock Projects

By Jun 12, 2015
John Null/WKMS

  Waterway advocates are optimistic about the state of funding for construction on two major lock and dam projects aimed at improving river traffic in the region.

Olmsted Dam Work Proceeding with Target Completion Date 2020

By Kate Lochte Jun 6, 2014
US Army Corps of Engineers

It was 1987 when the Corps of Engineers formally recommended to Congress that a new dam be built near Olmsted, Illinois. The Olmsted Locks and Dam would replace old wicket dams between Paducah and Metropolis and between Joppa and Olmsted. It's a massive project in an erratically flowing river. The locks were finished long ago. Today, we get an update on the building of the dam and learn more about the controversial construction method being used for the dam, called "in-the-wet." Kate Lochte speaks with Olmsted Division Chief Mike Braden of the Louisville District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Listen to the conversation: