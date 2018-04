In this episode of Old Kentucky Tales, we will hear listener feedback in Old Kentucky Voicemails and the Main Event will take a look at the early schools in the communities of Kentucky, and see what the lessons, students and schoolhouses were like.

Listen for our Fake History Sponsors for this episode: 1958's Change of Life and an 1884 Undertaker/Furniture Dealer!

And a big thanks to Sound Engineer Todd Birdsong and WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.