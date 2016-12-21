Official: Trees Damaged by Storm to Be Cut, Left on Ground

An official says storm-damaged trees at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will be cut and left on the ground.

Tina Tilley, who is the area supervisor at Land Between the Lakes, announced the decision Monday, months after officials received public comment on a proposed timber salvage sale.

The proposal had called for removing dead and damaged trees along 120 acres hit by a tornado in July, mostly in the Birmingham Ferry Backcountry Area on Kentucky Lake and in the Cravens Bay Campground on Lake Barkley. Officials had said removing the storm debris would decrease the likelihood of insect outbreaks and wildfire.

Tilley said the decision to cut and leave the wood was based on public comment and relevant science. She said firewood permits may be issued after the trees are cut.