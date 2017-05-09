NPR White House Correspondent Tamara Keith to Visit Murray

Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 8 to hear stories from behind the scenes of one of the most eventful news cycles in recent history. WKMS and Murray State's Town and Gown present this free community event at MSU's Wrather Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Submit your questions in advance by emailing msu.wkms@murraystate.edu, you may also submit a question at the free talk.

NPR White House Correspondent and PBS Newshour contributor Tamara Keith covered Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. Keith is also co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast.

Prior to moving into her current role in January 2014, Keith was a Congressional Correspondent who put an emphasis on covering House Republicans, the budget, taxes, and the fiscal fights that dominated at the time. She began covering Congress in August 2011.

Keith joined NPR in 2009 as a Business Reporter. In that role, she reported on topics spanning the business world from covering the debt downgrade and debt ceiling crisis to the latest in policy debates, legal issues, and technology trends. In early 2010, she was on the ground in Haiti covering the aftermath of the country's disastrous earthquake and later she covered the oil spill in the Gulf. In 2011, Keith conceived of and solely reported The Road Back To Work, a year-long series featuring the audio diaries of six people in St. Louis who began the year unemployed and searching for work.

Keith has deep roots in public radio and got her start in news by writing and voicing essays for NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday as a teenager. While in college, she launched her career at NPR Member station KQED's California Report, covering topics including agriculture and the environment. In 2004, Keith began working at NPR Member station WOSU in Columbus, Ohio, where she reported on politics and the 2004 presidential campaign.

WHEN: Thursday, June 8th

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Murray State's Wrather Auditorium

COST: FREE