“Not Throwing In The Towel” Documentary Centers Around West Ky Lesbian Couple

By 47 seconds ago

Ginny Farrugia and Debbie Carter
Credit via Sandra Pfeifer

  Maiden Alley Cinema his hosting documentary highlighting the relationship of a lesbian couple from western Kentucky. “Not Throwing In The Towel” features Ginny Farrugia and Debbie Carter, who have been together for 16 years.

The documentary tells their story and a brief history of LGBT rights and struggles. Director and Editor Sandra Pfeifer, from southern Illinois, said making the film helped her become a better person, she said “when you see how someone else lives, it changes you.”

 

“The important thing about this film is that someone who isn’t in a gay relationship will be appreciative and someone who is in a gay relationship will be strengthened.” Pfeifer said.

 

Maiden Alley Cinema is hosting a free showing of the documentary on February 22nd at 7 p.m.

 

