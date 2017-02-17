“Not Throwing In The Towel” Documentary Centers Around West Ky Lesbian Couple

Maiden Alley Cinema his hosting documentary highlighting the relationship of a lesbian couple from western Kentucky. “Not Throwing In The Towel” features Ginny Farrugia and Debbie Carter, who have been together for 16 years.

The documentary tells their story and a brief history of LGBT rights and struggles. Director and Editor Sandra Pfeifer, from southern Illinois, said making the film helped her become a better person, she said “when you see how someone else lives, it changes you.”

“The important thing about this film is that someone who isn’t in a gay relationship will be appreciative and someone who is in a gay relationship will be strengthened.” Pfeifer said.





Maiden Alley Cinema is hosting a free showing of the documentary on February 22nd at 7 p.m.