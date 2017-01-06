Newly Dubbed Ultraman Film Playing in U.S. Features Voice of Murray State Alum

A Murray State University alumnus and former Paducah area resident is a featured voice in the English-language dub of a Japanese action hero movie premiering in the United States this month.

Daniel Van Thomas stars as the English voice of Ultraman Zero in the film ‘Ultraman Ginga S The Movie,' which was released in Japan in 2015.

The film is showing in select theatres in several states, including Keystone Cinemas in Mount Washington, Kentucky, near Louisville on Sunday, January 8.

The long-running Ultraman franchise spans a series of films, television shows, novels, manga and videogames. Van Thomas graduated Murray State in 2007.

