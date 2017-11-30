Related Program: 
New Technology Nonprofit Comes to Western Kentucky

By & Melanie Davis 1 hour ago

Credit wklzzz, 123rf Stock Photo

In today's world of Information Technology, there are more jobs than there are people to fill them. The director of the Center for Telecommunications Systems Management at Murray State visits Sounds Good to discuss why that might be, and how to change it. 

Michael Ramage said The Technology Council of West Kentucky aims to raise awareness of the abundance of well-paying, rewarding careers available in the IT field.

Ramage discusses why there is little recognition of these jobs, including a lack of technology emphasis in K-12 education.

By joining various organizations with similar goals together into a unified front, the Technology Council hopes to create a catalyst for the growth and influence of west Kentucky's technology industry, focusing on the four pillars of unifying, advocating, growing, and connecting. 

