New Lake Barkley Bridge to Close for Old Bridge Demolition

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it will close the new Lake Barkley Bridge on highway 68/80 Wednesday morning to allow for the demolition of the old adjacent bridge.

The closure should last up to two hours on starting sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

After the blast, workers will walk the new bridge to make sure no debris is scattered on the driving surface.

The public will be able to watch the blast at designated areas on the east and west sides of the bridge.

Detours through interstate 24 will add about 40 miles to the trip between Cadiz and Murray.