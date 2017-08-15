National Quilt Museum in Paducah Premieres TV Series

National Quilt Museum in Paducah has made a move to video and aired its inaugural episode of Quilt Museum TV.

National Quilt Museum CEO Frank Bennett said each monthly episode will feature exhibits, education and youth programs and events going on at the museum. Bennett said the quilting community inspired the series.



“With video it gives you a chance to say something pictures never can and explain more deeply how our programs work, what’s going on in the museum, what’s going on in the galleries, and tell a story where you can’t in other mediums,” he said.



A Paducah television station put the ‘TV’ in Quilt Museum TV when it aired the show’s inaugural episode Monday. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System oversees programming for community access Channel 2 in Paducah. Manager Tom Butler said he plans to air each episode.



“We heard that the National Quilt Museum was producing a show of their own, and as the community access show in Paducah we decided that we would like to support their activities in supporting the quilt museum,” Butler said.



He said the Quilt Museum TV show airs Mondays at 6 p.m., Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Episodes can also be viewed on The National Quilt Museum’s Youtube channel or Facebook page. Bennett said the video on Facebook and Youtube has more than sixty-thousand views combined. He said he believes the series will grow exponentially and bring more tourists to Paducah.

Bennett said the show was intended to be a web series until KCTCS picked it up. He said Quilt Museum TV will be available on the museum’s website after the second episode airs.