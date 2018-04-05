Murray State University Welcomes a New Colt to the Racer Family

Murray State is adding a new Racer to the family.

Lady Carthago has given birth to a Warmblood colt. Equine science professor Calyn Colston said the department wants people to choose a name for the one-week-old horse. Submissions can be made Friday on the Equine Center’s Facebook page.

Professor Sue Robinson said the colt will be sold when he is between six-months and one-year old. She said the money will help fund the equine program.

“We have an equine major and an equine minor. And we teach riding,” Robinson said. “We also have

equestrian teams as well as our lecture classes. So the money is used to take care of the horses that we use in our classes.”

Robinson said the equine center has roughly 55 horses. Lady Carthago’s colt is her third foal. Robinson said people are welcome to visit to see the horse. She said the horse will be moved to a field with his mother soon so he can “enjoy the sunshine and grow like a horse should.”

The colt’s name will be announced by April 9.