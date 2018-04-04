Murray State Students Weigh In On Options For Richmond Restoration

Murray State students and faculty offered opinions Wednesday on the restoration of the dorm that was destroyed in a gas explosion last summer.

University Board of Regents voted earlier this month to allocate up to $2 million from housing reserves for potential add-ons to J.H. Richmond Hall.

The university showed four design options Wednesday varying in price.

The most expensive option expands parts of the building and adds energy efficient heating and cooling. The least expensive restores the dorm to its original state.

Parker Bishop is a sophomore. He said he’s glad students are included in the selection process.

“Obviously we’re the ones that are going to live here for a small period of time. We’re the ones living in those rooms, so it’s cool that they are putting us in the process a little bit," said Bishop.

Parker said he preferred the option that expands the lobby on all four floors.

Freshman Ben Hardesty and Senior Skyler Engelmeyer said they prefer the option that expands the lobby on all four floors as well. Hardesty said he likes it for its openness and modern look.

Students and faculty filled out surveys that asked what their favorite option was and why.

The survey also asked people to rank the importance of extra amenities, like full coverage wi-fi and better heating and cooling options, from most important to least important.