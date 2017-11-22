Murray State Student and Sister Killed in Illinois Vehicle Collision

A Murray State University student was killed Tuesday evening in a collision involving multiple vehicles in southern Illinois.

The university said Junior Hailey Bertels was a Junior, studying Communications Disorders. Her younger sister Madisen also died in the collision. Hailey was 20 and Madisen was 17, according to a coroner's report. Both were from Staunton, Illinois.

According to an Illinois State Police report, the incident occurred on Interstate 55 in Madison County. The driver of a semi-truck traveling southbound struck seven vehicles, killing Bertels and her sister and injuring 12. Victims were sent to a local hospital and two have life-threatening injuries.

Madison was driving the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt. Her sister Hailey was in the back seat and was also wearing a seatbelt. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.