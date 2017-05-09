Murray State Spring Commencement is Saturday, More than 1,600 Degrees Being Conferred

Murray State University’s Spring 2017 commencement ceremony is this Saturday.

The university is conferring 1,629 degrees. A total of 28 different states and 16 countries are represented in this year’s graduating class.

Murray State President Dr. Bob Davies and Acting Provost Dr. Renae Duncan will administer the awarding of degrees.

John Williams Sr. is delivering the commencement address and will receive an honorary doctorate from the university. Williams is chairman of the Computer Services Inc. Board of Directors.

The ceremony begins at 9 am at the CFSB Center and is streaming on the Murray State website.