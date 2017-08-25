Murray State Regents Vote to Raze Residential College

Murray State University is razing a residential college on campus. The Board of Regents voted on Friday to raze Springer College as early as this Spring.

Vice President Jackie Dudley says razing will be a 'substantial process' with an estimated cost of 600 or 700 thousand dollars. Part of the process involves moving the remainder of a network operation center.

Most of the equipment is removed, but network fibers need re-routing. The dorm also has a mold issue so environmental factors will be part of the process. Murray State President Bob Davies has said the mold is not toxic.

No students are living in the building. The board voted to officially close the space earlier this year.

The area will become a green space.

Springer has served as a female-only dorm. Whether this will be accommodated in the future is unknown as this time.

The board also voted to raze a university-owned house near campus in disrepair.