Murray State Regents Discuss Title IX, Fall Enrollment, Academics, More in Dec. Meeting

Murray State University's Board of Regents discussed in their December meeting interim Title IX rules, President Bob Davies' contract, Fall enrollment numbers, a preliminary budget assessment, academic overview and moving forward with plans for buildings on campus among other topics. Here are some of the highlights from the meeting:

TITLE IX

The meeting began with a discussion on rules prohibiting gender discrimination on campus. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has rescinded some Obama era rules pertaining to Title IX. DeVos issued a statement rolling back rules, including the ‘dear colleague’ letter and put forward changes for universities to follow with further guidance to come.

President Bob Davies said the changes are “very much substantial in practice and procedure” and that he is monitoring this issue closely. He urged the Board to consider voting in the next meeting to give him the ability to authorize Title IX changes upon the issuance of new guidance, which could come between the next six to 18 months.

IDEA Director and Title IX Coordinator Camisha Duffy said Murray State is already enacting interim guidance as it chiefly involves the process of the accused and seeks to clarify standards of evidence, student code of conduct and whether notice of final results are provided to both parties involved in an incident, which the university already does, Duffy said, adding that while final guidance remains unknown developments will be monitored and adjustments will be made as needed.

Murray State General Counsel John Rall said, referencing a letter signed by DeVos-appointed Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Candice Jackson, the new approach seems to allow more institutional flexibility rather than a ‘fixed set of rules.’ Also, ‘key’ in OCR reviewing matters against an institution will be whether an institution is exercising ‘good faith’ in resolving issues, Rall said. Recent interim guidance, he said, emphasized the need for training in unbiased investigation. Whether or not Murray State needs to make any changes, he said, the new rules prompt the university to take a look at the protocols in place.

Vice Chair Susan Guess expressed concern over whether the university is under obligation to report incidents to parents. Regent Don Tharpe added to this concern, noting the current social environment (#MeToo, sexual harassment issues coming to light, etc.). President Davies acknowledged the issue is at the top of everyone’s mind and said each case is different, sensitive and must be handled as individual circumstances. He said the university wants to provide the best support for a student in a traumatic time in their life, and that may mean not contacting a parent. Duffy said part of the questioning process with a client involves possible contacts. Regent Lisa Rudolph said some students may be reluctant to come forward and seek help if they feel there isn’t confidentiality. Davies said there has been an increase in the number of incidents reported, adding that isn’t to say there have been more incidents, but rather that the ‘campus culture’ has changed. “It’s not the victim’s fault,” he said, “We are here to help them.”

DAVIES' CONTRACT

Chair Steve Williams revisited the discussion and approval of President Davies’ contract, addressing concerns that there had been some limited discussion - but no action - during a closed session in the August meeting. Following a performance review, Williams said despite a challenging year for higher education, Murray State had weathered those challenges successfully under Davies’ leadership. “We continue to be fortunate to have him as president,” Williams said.

In approving Davies’ contract, Williams acknowledged finding an appropriate balance in challenging fiscal times while being sensitive to “real or perceived internal parity” for faculty and staff. He noted that the compensation for Murray State’s president is substantially below other universities in Kentucky and felt recommendations made in August strike an appropriate balance.

The board approved extending Davies’ contract to June 30, 2021 and a base compensation increase of 1% as of July 2017. This is the cost-of-living-adjustment given to all university employees, approved in the June 2017 meeting. The board agreed to recognize, but defer until a future board decision, performance-based incentive compensation based on the achievement of certain goals (not to exceed 15%). Davies suggested this not be implemented at this time. Williams said he had brought it up because it was a ‘contemporary practice.’

The board approved increasing deferred compensation to, as Williams said, be more in line with other universities from 10% to 15% this year, increasing up to 20% in years 18-19. A previous recommendation was to increase spousal travel from $5,000 to $10,000, but implementation of this has been deferred until the following year. The board approved a child tuition and fee waiver extended to Davies’ family.

Williams asked for an assessment of facility needs for Oakhurst to begin (the president’s campus residence). He noted the building is 99 years old (built by Rainey T. Wells and his wife in 1918) and hasn’t had significant work for several years, though added that there is not an ‘urgent’ need for work. A review will also commence for a comparative study of compensation among university presidents across Kentucky. Williams said there is some limited information on basic compensation and wanted a more complete study.

ENROLLMENT & STRATEGIC PLAN

Executive Director of Enrollment Management Fred Dietz presented the Fall 2017 Enrollment Report to the Board. Total enrollment was 10,017, a decrease of 4.6% from the previous year (10,495). Total first-time freshmen enrolled was down 59 students. However, the academic profile of the freshmen class is on an upward trajectory. The percentage of freshmen in the top 25% of their class has increased, as well as ACT average, valedictorians and participation in the Honors College. First-time freshmen enrolling with dual credit is 67% - an increase in participation of 20%. Dietz said some high schools have had smaller graduating classes and said the university needs to 'think outside of the box' and be creative about recruiting.

International enrollment saw a 29% decrease. The top countries are : Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Belize, China, India and Germany. Graduate enrollment had a 14% decrease. Davies noted international political pressures including a regime change in Saudi Arabia and the Trump administration's travel ban. He also said there is increasing competition from other countries, like Australia.

Fall 2017:

Undergraduate Total: 8,636

Graduate Total: 1,381

First-Time Freshmen Enrolled: 1,443

First-Time Transfer Enrolled: 586

International Enrollment: 467

Graduate Enrolled: 1,381

First-Time Graduate Enrolled: 330 (including 60 students pursuing Doctoral Degrees)

Davies noted an effort to reverse a declining trend in graduate enrollment with the hiring of a recruiter for domestic students. He said he and others have also been touring school districts to help work with teachers to get credentials through Murray State and to offer university technologies and other resources. He briefly discussed returning from a recent trip to Europe in an effort to develop student exchange partnerships with universities in France, Spain and Germany.

Davies also said the number of admitted students to Murray State is up 17% from this time last year.

When asked about retention, Student Regent Tori Wood recommended creating an environment of being inclusive and providing outlets of inclusively. The said the students who stay are those who feel involved. There are many reasons to come to Murray State, she said, but it's the 'family' aspect that makes them want to stay.

In providing a strategic plan update, Chief of Staff Renee Fister said in FY17 enrollment in the Honors College increased, as did the number of STEM+H degrees awarded. Private funds also increased. There was an increase in degrees awarded. There’s more do to, she said, with regard to meeting goals for underrepresented student enrollment and other enrollment areas. Work is underway on a reassessed strategic plan with a draft coming soon.

BUDGET

Vice President Dudley gave an assessment of the first quarterly report of the fiscal year, offering 'very preliminary' estimates relative to enrollment. "From the budget we are down dollar-wise approximately $5 million gross. That's pretty significant," Dudley said, noting activity in the Fall could change that number by the end of December.

"If you rerate that to net, that's about $3 million. So if that trend were to continue for Spring... We would look at $6 to $7 million we're maybe having to deal with for the current year," she said. The budget for this year did not project an enrollment decrease but adjusted for the enrollment decline last year, but did have an increase in revenue projection due to a rate increase, she said. The 'short' is not compared to revenue from last year but what was budgeted to generate for the current year. Dudley said a plan will be developed in the coming week to "formally react to that."

The net position shows $89.1 million, about $2 million down from the prior year, Dudley said, noting "that's not terribly concerning" at this stage as it involves various factors including expenditures approved in the previous year that are incurred in the first quarter of the current year. "It's important to know that we often receive revenues in a period and we don't spend them in that period. We may transfer them to a project to do in a future period," she said.

The E&G total revenues are down from the prior year about $2.8 million. According to the report, $58.4 million in total revenues versus $61.2 million last year.

To explain the overall numbers a different way, Dudley said, "The university's net position went up this quarter $23.2 million. That is just $4.6 million less than it was last year."

At other points in the meeting, Davies and Board members discussed the current unknown outcome with regard to state appropriation to higher education in the budget expected to be crafted in the upcoming legislative session, also possible pension reform and increasing pension liabilities, possible tax reforms and funding to address maintenance needs. The general session begins in January and ends in April.

ACADEMIC OVERVIEW

Provost Mark Arant presented an academic overview, listing various initiatives underway in some capacity. He noted increasing enrollment in the Master's Degree in Agriculture Education and possible expansions of veterinary opportunities. He said the College of Business is looking to partner with FBLA programs as a new recruiting effort. He also noted a new emphasis on game and graphic design (in partnership with the College of Fine Arts), adding that one of the biggest employers in this area is the federal government.

In the Libraries, work is underway to incorporate maker space, a virtual reality lab and an academic commons area. Arant said Murray State is the only college in Kentucky that offers a Doctor of Arts degree, as a trial, that is poised to grow due to interest from a partner in China. There is also some consideration for a music therapy program, Arant noted, through research by a student.

Arant also mentioned expanding civil engineering offerings and investments in regional campuses. He said an exploratory study is underway on creating a graduate college, which would provide an opportunity to get students entered at a faster rate. He said the CPE has lauded the university's education abroad program as 'exceptional and unparalleled' in Kentucky. Specifically, the university is looking to expand in Regensburg non-lab STEM classes and OSH training. There is also an opportunity, he said, to expand TSM programs in the Netherlands and Sweden.

WOODS & BLACKBURN

The Board approved moving forward with a plan to renovate the Blackburn Science Building in the center of campus and to raze (demolish) Woods Hall, which is at the corner of Olive and North 14th Street. Aspects involved in renovating Blackburn include bringing it up to ADA compliance, reconfiguring the restrooms and remediation work (as some rooms were science labs). Vice President Dudley said the goal for Blackburn is to house Veterans Affairs, international programs and experiential learning. The project would not be a full renovation of the building, but to prepare the space for relocating the units. The building is in otherwise 'good shape,' Davies said.

Woods Hall currently houses the international student services and study abroad programs and serves as studio and storage space. Contents would be moved out of Woods. The building would be demolished and become green space for the time being. Razing the building would require board action. Davies said the building is old and well past its prime and usefulness.

Davies said this is a "university priority" and said funding would come from carryovers of state appropriated dollars that were accumulated in the last fiscal year and are in a reserves account. The total amount is around $3.1 million. The board approved the overall project and specifically $500,000 of that total amount to begin work on Blackburn. The remaining funds would be used as needed towards either Woods or Blackburn.

MEETING VIDEO