Murray State Regents Consider Changes to Health Services

Murray State University's Board of Regents are considering options to reform or outsource healthcare and mental health services for students, faculty and staff. The board discussed recommendations from consulting group Hodgkins Beckley on Friday.

Options include increasing the budget for services provided, outsourcing services to a contracted health provider as Western Kentucky University has done, shifting costs out of the budget by adding a mandatory fee of around $150 dollars per student or implementing insurance and Medicaid.

The board weighed pros and cons of each option and discussed incorporating tele-health services.

The board and President Bob Davies agreed health services were important to have on campus in some capacity.

Regent Chair Steve Williams said the presentation was "food for thought" and offered a starting point for further discussion.

MSU health services cost around $925,000 dollars a year.

More on this story in a comprehensive BOR write-up coming soon.