Murray State Proposes New Graduate Tuition And Fee Model

By 5 hours ago

Credit MATT MARKGRAF, WKMS

  Murray State University is proposing a new graduate tuition and fee model for the upcoming academic year.

The new model will feature a per-credit-hour rate schedule based on the program of study.

 

The majority of graduate programs will cost residential students $544 dollars per-credit-hour. Doctoral programs will cost residential students $590 with the exception of the nurse anesthetist program. A full list of graduate tuition rates is available here.

 

The new model will be up for a vote at the next Board of Regents meeting. It will also need approval from the Council on Postsecondary Education.

 

The changes will be effective this fall if it passes. The university has also proposed a 3% tuition increase for undergraduate students.

Tags: 
Murray State
Dr. Bob Davies
Budget Cuts

Related Content

Murray State President on Privatization, Tuition, Outsourcing, Distinguished Alumni

By Apr 14, 2018
Dr. Bob Davies, Murray State University

Murray State University President Dr. Bob Davies recently held a campus town hall in which he described the university as becoming 'privatized.' Matt Markgraf sits down with Davies on Sounds Good to unpack this term and other aspects of the town hall, including outsourcing and tuition. They also discuss recent faculty and staff achievements, business partnerships, an upcoming distinguished alumni event and more.

EKU Suspends Its Associate Nursing Program, Students Stand in Silent Protest

By Apr 8, 2018
STORIES.EKU.EDU

Eastern Kentucky University’s decision to suspend its associate nursing program brought with it reaction from a group of nurses. The EKU Board of Regents voted Friday to suspend just over a dozen programs.

Murray State President: "We Are Becoming Privatized"

By Apr 7, 2018
Matt Markgraf, WKMS

'Privatized' was the word Murray State University President Bob Davies repeated in a town hall forum on Friday addressing the budget and tuition.

The landscape of higher education is facing significant business model changes, said Murray State President Bob Davies, pointing to declining state appropriations as well as increased competition for students due to performance funding and other factors.